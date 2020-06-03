Germany: Doubt if now is right time to change G7 format

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba after discussing bilateral and international issues, in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday he was not sure whether now was the right time to shake up the format of the Group of Seven after U.S. President Donald Trump said it was a “very outdated group of countries” in its current format.

“I have doubts about whether it makes sense to create another intermediate format,” Maas told reporters, adding that it remained to be seen whether it was the right time for such a move.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.