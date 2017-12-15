FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 10:38 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

German SPD leader recommends talks on forming govt. with Merkel: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schulz has recommended that his party begin exploratory talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a governing coalition, an SPD source said on Friday.

The SPD’s leadership was meeting on Friday morning to discuss an invitation from Merkel’s conservatives to enter coalition talks and Schulz is expected to give an answer in the early afternoon.

The SPD, which suffered its worst election result in the post-war era in September, had initially planned to revamp itself in opposition but came under pressure to reconsider when Merkel failed to get another three-way coalition off the ground.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal

