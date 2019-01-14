Germany's CDU chief: There are "crusades" against diesel

Christian Democratic Union, CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a statement after a Christian Social Union party meeting at “Kloster Seeon” in Seeon, Germany, January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chairwoman of Germany’s governing conservatives, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer increasingly has the impression that there was a “crusade” going on against diesel by environmental lobby groups, she told broadcaster n-tv on Monday.

Referring to the environmental organization DUH, which has brought cases against many German cities to impose driving bans for diesel fueled vehicles, she said: “DUH is doing good work, but there is more and more the impression that crusades are being led against diesel.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who has won the leadership of the CDU party from Angela Merkel in December, said that in the current political debate, the aspect that Germany’s car industry accounts for thousands of jobs sometimes missed out.