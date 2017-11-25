FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merkel vows to get government in place quickly
Sections
Featured
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
Black Friday
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
Commentary
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 25, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel vows to get government in place quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she aimed to get a government in place as quickly as possible after she was left scrambling to find a way to govern when three-way coalition talks collapsed last Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after a Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“Europe needs a strong Germany, it is desirable to get a government in place quickly,” Merkel told a party meeting, adding, however, that her acting government was able to carry on day to day business in Europe’s biggest economy.

She added she was prepared to talk to the Social Democrats (SPD) after the center-left party reversed an earlier decision and said it was prepared to talk to Merkel’s conservatives, but she stressed any talks should be based on mutual respect.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.