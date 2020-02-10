World News
Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Merkel's CDU, won't run for chancellor: source

FILE PHOTO: Leader of the Christian Democratic Union CDU Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arrives for a statement after a party leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and her protegee, will not run for chancellor in next year’s federal election, a source in her party said on Monday.

The source said Merkel wanted Kramp-Karrenbauer to remain a minister. Kramp-Karrenbauer is Germany’s defense minister.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has been struggling to assert her control over her conservative party after a regional branch defied her by backing a local leader helped into office by the far right.

