Leader of Merkel's conservatives to propose a successor on February 24: report

FILE PHOTO: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, outgoing leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), attends a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will suggest a successor for her role as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) on Feb. 24, German magazine Focus said on its website.

Focus cited Michael Kretschmer, the CDU premier of the eastern state of Saxony as saying: “She’ll make a proposal to us on February 24”. Asked if it would be a specific proposal, he said: “Yes”.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Merkel protegee, said this week she would not run for chancellor in next year’s federal election after the CDU in the eastern state of Thuringia ignored her instructions not to side with the far right in vote to elect a regional governor.