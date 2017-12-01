FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel, SPD leader agreed to start talks to solve political impasse: party source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer and SPD leader Martin Schulz agreed during a meeting late on Thursday to enter talks to find a way out of the political impasse, a party official said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

The three party leaders discussed various options for forming a government, including a Merkel-led minority government, but they voiced scepticism about this option, said the party official who spoke on the condition of anonymity and on the condition the party not be named.

Merkel is casting around for a coalition partner after her center-right bloc shed support to the far right in a Sept. 24 election and her attempts to form a three-way tie-up with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens failed.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Michelle Martin

