Merkel to inform German president of unsuccessful coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would meet the German president to inform him that she had failed to form a coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel arrives at the Baden-Wuerttemberg State Representation office for exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The decision to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has the power to call a new election, signaled that Merkel would not seek a minority government with the Greens after the FDP unexpectedly pulled out of the coalition talks.

“It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany,” Merkel told reporters. “As chancellor, I will do everything to ensure that this country is well managed in the difficult weeks to come.”

Related Coverage No deal on tax among German coalition parties: conservative politician