Merkel wants to seal coalition deal with SPD swiftly: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to conclude negotiations with the Social Democrats (SPD) on forming a coalition government by mid-February, a source in her conservative party said on Friday.

The goal is to give the SPD ample time to hold a postal vote among its members on the coalition agreement with Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) Bavaria-based allies.

Merkel’s conservatives had said they want to have a government in place by the end of March.