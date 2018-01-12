FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel wants to seal coalition deal with SPD swiftly: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to conclude negotiations with the Social Democrats (SPD) on forming a coalition government by mid-February, a source in her conservative party said on Friday.

The goal is to give the SPD ample time to hold a postal vote among its members on the coalition agreement with Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) Bavaria-based allies.

Merkel’s conservatives had said they want to have a government in place by the end of March.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

