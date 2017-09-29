FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Most Germans want three-way coalition of conservatives, FDP and Greens: poll
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 7:01 AM / in 21 days

Most Germans want three-way coalition of conservatives, FDP and Greens: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Some 59 percent of Germans want a three-way coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens to rule after a national election last Sunday, a poll showed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and outgoing Labour Minister Andrea Nahles arrive at Bellevue Castle in Berlin September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The survey for broadcaster ZDF found around one fifth (22 percent) of Germans thought a so-called ‘Jamaica’ coalition would be bad while 15 percent would not mind it. The alliance is so called in reference to the three parties’ colors: black, yellow and green, which are also those of the Jamaican flag.

Appetite for a repeat of the ‘grand coalition’ of Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), who have governed Germany for the last four years, was weak, the poll found.

Only around a fifth (23 percent) would prefer such a tie-up to a Jamaica coalition while 41 percent thought it would be worse.

The SPD, which suffered its worst result in the post-war era in Sunday’s election, has said it will go into opposition at the national level - a move that almost two-thirds (63 percent) found good.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.