World News
February 18, 2020 / 8:26 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Senior German conservative Roettgen says he wants to be CDU leader

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Member of the CDU Norbert Roettgen attends the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Leipzig, Germany, November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior German conservative lawmaker Norbert Roettgen has put himself forward as a surprise contender to take over as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), he confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Roettgen, head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee and a former environment minister, confirmed a report in regional newspaper Rheinische Post, which said he had written to outgoing CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to express his interest.

Focus Online had originally picked up the report in the Rheinische Post.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below