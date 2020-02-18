Senior German conservative Roettgen says he wants to be CDU leader

FILE PHOTO: Member of the CDU Norbert Roettgen attends the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Leipzig, Germany, November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior German conservative lawmaker Norbert Roettgen has put himself forward as a surprise contender to take over as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), he confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Roettgen, head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee and a former environment minister, confirmed a report in regional newspaper Rheinische Post, which said he had written to outgoing CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to express his interest.

Focus Online had originally picked up the report in the Rheinische Post.