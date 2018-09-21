SPD wants to unpick spymaster deal that has hobbled German government

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats told Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday she wanted to renegotiate their unpopular compromise deal to promote the scandal-hit head of the domestic spy agency into a better paid job at the interior ministry.

FILE PHOTO: Andrea Nahles, head of the Social Democrats (SPD), speaks during a German lower house of parliament Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The deal, struck on Tuesday, to transfer spymaster Hans-Georg Maassen to the ministry job has only inflamed tensions among the rank-and-file of the SPD junior coalition partner, tipping the six-month-old ‘grand coalition’ government into crisis.

Maassen, head of the BfV domestic intelligence agency, had faced accusations of harboring far-right sympathies after he questioned the authenticity of video footage showing far-right radicals hounding migrants in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

FILE PHOTO: Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrives for a meeting of the parliamentary committee, that oversees German intelligence agencies in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“The overwhelmingly negative reactions from citizens show that we made a mistake,” SPD leader Andrea Nahles wrote to Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, leader of the conservative Bavarian CSU, in a letter seen by Reuters.

“We have lost trust instead of restoring it. That should give us all reason to pause and reconsider the agreement,” she wrote, adding that the SPD wanted to continue working in the coalition but that there needed to be trust in the alliance.

A poll published earlier on Friday showed that support for Merkel’s conservative bloc has slumped to a new low, and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) would be the second-biggest party if an election were held right away.