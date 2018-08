BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as a “horrible incident” a deadly stabbing in the eastern city of Chemnitz but said violent protests that followed on Monday were unacceptable.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Tbilisi, Georgia August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

“That was a horrible incident,” she told a news conference in Berlin, adding: “What we saw afterwards is something that has no place in a state under the rule of law.”