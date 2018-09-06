FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel distances herself from conservative ally's comments on migration

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday distanced herself from remarks made by the leader of her Bavarian allies, who had said “migration is the mother of all problems.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“I say it differently,” Merkel told the RTL broadcaster when asked to comment on the remarks made by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU).

Merkel added: “Migration presents us with challenges and here we have problems but also successes.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr

