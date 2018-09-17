German government declines comment on report Merkel has decided top spy must go

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided Germany’s domestic intelligence agency chief must go because she thinks he has meddled in day-to-day politics, newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday. The German government declined to comment.

Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrives for a meeting of the parliamentary committee that oversees German intelligence agencies, in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the BfV domestic intelligence agency, has come under fire after he cast doubt on the authenticity of video footage showing far-right protesters chasing migrants after the fatal stabbing of a German man.

Related Coverage Merkel has decided German spy chief must go - report

The debate over Maassen’s future has sparked another crisis in Merkel’s loveless ruling coalition.

FILE PHOTO: Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrives for a meeting of the parliamentary committee that oversees German intelligence agencies, in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The coalition partners are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss Maassen’s future. Merkel had said on Friday that her coalition government would survive the row over Maassen.

Merkel’s junior coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), have demanded that conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer fire Maassen over his remarks, but he has so far refused to do so.

A government spokesman declined to comment. Merkel on Friday had said the coalition would not break apart over the future of the domestic intelligence chief.

Die Welt said Maassen told a group of conservative politicians on Thursday: “Horst Seehofer told me that if I fall, then he will fall too.”