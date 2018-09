BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government is replacing the head of its domestic intelligence agency, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrives for a meeting of the parliamentary committee, that oversees German intelligence agencies in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hans-Georg Maassen, who has faced accusations of harboring far-right sympathies, will become a senior official at the interior ministry once he leaves the BfV agency, it said.