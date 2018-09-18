Iraqi suspect in Chemnitz stabbing released: attorney

BERLIN (Reuters) - An Iraqi man arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Cuban-German man that set off violent protests by far-right radicals in the eastern city of Chemnitz has been released after a court hearing on Tuesday, his attorney said in a statement.

Ulrich Dost-Roxin said the judge revoked the arrest warrant issued in the case, ending the detention of the man, identified as Yousif A. The attorney said he was considering taking legal action against those responsible for the unjustified arrest.

He said witnesses had been unable to identify his client, and a knife found at the scene did not contain his fingerprints.

An attorney for a second suspect, a Syrian man, arrested in the case, has also filed for the release of his client. It was not immediately clear when that case would be heard.