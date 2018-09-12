Merkel: No excuse for hunting people down, Nazi slogans

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned on Wednesday xenophobic attacks, hunting people down and the use of Nazi slogans after the violent far-right demonstrations in Chemnitz two weeks ago have exposed deep divisions in German society.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“There is no excuse or reason for hunting people down, using violence and Nazi slogans, showing hostility to people who look different, who have a Jewish restaurant, for attacks on police officers,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

She cited the German constitution, which states that human dignity is paramount and said generalizations should not be made about migrants living in Germany.