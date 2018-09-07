FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel: Qatar's energy sector offers opportunity to cooperate more

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Qatar’s energy sector offered more opportunities for cooperation with Europe’s largest economy and added that Qatar’s liquid natural gas helped to diversify energy supply sources.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a reception for prize winners of "Youth Researchers 2018" at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

“From my point of view, the energy sector in particular offers considerable potential to expand our economic ties,” Merkel said at a conference in Berlin also attended by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Reporting by Michelle Martin ; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
