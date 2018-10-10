Germany's Vohburg refinery to stay shut for several months after fire

LONDON (Reuters) - Varo Energy’s Vohburg plant at the Bayernoil refining complex in Germany will likely remain shut for several more months for repairs after a major fire in early September, a source familiar with the matter said.

Following the outage, Varo declared force majeure on fuel supplies. The complex’s other plant at Neustadt has been operating normally.

The fire hit Vohburg’s fluid catalytic cracking unit that produces gasoline. Vohburg has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

A Vohburg spokeswoman said she could not comment at this stage on when the refinery might restart. A Varo spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bayernoil is 45 percent owned by Varo Energy, with Rosneft Deutschland holding 25 percent, Eni Deutschland 20 percent and BP Europe 10 percent.

Varo is a European downstream company with refineries and storage assets in Western Europe and is owned by oil trading giant Vitol [VITOLV.UL], U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Dutch firm Reggeborgh Invest.