September 1, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Explosion, fire erupt at Vohburg refinery in Germany: police

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An explosion and fire erupted Germany’s Vohburg refinery in Bavaria state early on Saturday morning and firefighters started to get the situation under control by midday, police said.

A spokesman for the Upper Bavaria North police in Ingolstadt said police, firefighters and emergency services had reported eight injured and had evacuated 1,800 residents in the area.

He said he could not comment on causes, impact on production or financial damage at the 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) facility. Police would offer updates once the fire was put out and the site could be cleared, he said.

Residents in the area were asked to keep doors and windows shut.

Vohburg refinery is part of the Bayernoil refinery complex, which has two sites at Vohburg and Neustadt with an overall capacity of 210,000 bpd.

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Edmund Blair

