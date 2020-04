FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German financial markets watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it had fined BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd (BLK.N) 744,000 euros ($809,000) for failure to file voting rights notifications in a timely way.

The fine was imposed on April 8 and BlackRock can appeal, BaFin said.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.