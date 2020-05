FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday that it was looking very closely at developments surrounding German payments company Wirecard (WDIG.DE).

BaFin president Felix Hufeld, speaking to journalists by phone, said that the German markets watchdog had multiple investigations ongoing.