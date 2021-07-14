German regulator proposes lower earnings for power, gas grids

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s federal network agency on Wednesday published a draft proposal for equity interest rates for gas and power networks showing operators stand to see their income curbed in the five-year periods starting 2023 and 2024 respectively.

FILE PHOTO: The moon rises as electricians work atop a power pole near the lignite power plant of Neurath of German energy supplier and utility RWE, near Rommerskirchen north-west of Cologne, Germany, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The authority proposed a permitted return for new infrastructure of 4.59% before corporate tax, down from 6.91% now, in the regulated sectors, where costs are recouped through fees levied on end-customer prices.

Old infrastructure would earn 3.03% compared with 5.12% currently, it said in a statement.

Decisions on the matter will be taken in the autumn when operators have had the opportunity to present their case.

The outcome of the process will have an impact on the speed of renewables expansion and the repurpsing of natural gas pipelines for low-carbon uses such as transporting yet-to-be produced hydrogen produced form renewable sources.

Operator lobbies have said they will demonstrate the need to take account of higher spending needed to to upgrade networks for new roles in decarbonised energy systems.

Bundesnetzagentur President Jochen Homann said his agency, which reports to the economy ministry, was mindful of the need to protect operators’ revenues but also obliged to lessen the impact on consumer prices.

“We want to keep investments in grids permanently attractive,” he said.

The lower proposed rates mirrored assessments of noticeably lower interest rates in the capital markets at present and in the future, while allocating suitable risk premiums.

“When determining the final rates, we will be taking into account the proposals out of the consultation process,” Homann said.