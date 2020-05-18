German parties end row over on-shore wind turbines, lift solar energy cap

FILE PHOTO: Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured during sunset from the Drachenberg hill in Berlin, Germany, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s ruling coalition reached a compromise deal in a row over minimum distance requirements for on-shore wind turbines to residences, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on Monday.

“I’m happy that the parliamentary groups struck an agreement on this issue. This will give renewable energies the necessary boost,” Schulze said.

The federal government will leave the decision on minimum distance requirements for wind turbines to the 16 state governments, clearing the way for local solutions, Schulze said.

In addition, a cap for supporting solar energy is lifted, which is paving the way for more rooftop solar systems in Germany, the minister said.