October 15, 2019 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

German renewable power levy to rise by 5.5% in 2020: source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A fee levied on German consumers to support renewable power will rise by 5.5% to 6.756 cents/kwh in 2020, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The levy is a key part of Germany’s policy to switch to lower carbon sources of energy, known as Energiewende, but has sparked criticism from consumers because it makes up 21% of their final bills.

Power network operators are due to publish details of the surcharge later on Tuesday.

