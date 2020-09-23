Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Germany aims for solution for old renewable stations by November

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends a news conference after informal talks of the EU Trade Ministers in Berlin, Germany, September 21, 2020. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany aims to reach an agreement by late October or early November for how to deal with old solar and wind assets that exit a federal subsidy scheme next year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told journalists on Wednesday.

His remarks came after the ministry presented an eagerly awaited updated draft to Germany’s energy law, which included more ambitious measures to reach the country’s carbon reduction and renewable expansion targets.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Carrel

