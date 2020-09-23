Germany plans stricter measures to reach renewables targets

FILE PHOTO: Michael Greif controls his 56 photovoltaic (solar) panels at the roof of his house in Coburg March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is planning stricter controls to ensure it reaches targets in its expansion of renewable energy sources, according to the most recent draft to be discussed by the government on Wednesday.

The latest version of the law, which is still subject to change, includes annual quotas for solar, biomass and onshore and offshore wind. Those quotas are to be regularly checked in each of Germany’s 16 federal states.

In addition, expansion targets will be reviewed once every two years to make sure Germany can achieve its target of generating at least 65% of electricity via renewables by 2030.

The latest draft also includes higher expansion targets for biogas stations. Onshore wind capacity is to be expanded by an average of 4 gigawatts annually over the next years, the law said.

Germany is currently hammering out a fresh version of its landmark renewable energy law, as key subsidies for the country’s oldest wind and solar stations are being phased out next year.