January 10, 2018 / 8:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rhine in Germany reopens to river shipping as water level falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The river Rhine in Germany was reopened to shipping on Wednesday after a fall in water levels, the German inland navigation authority said.

The river was closed to inland shipping at the beginning of the week after rain and melting snow raised water levels.

High water means vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges, but drier weather means water levels have dropped enough to enable navigation to resume, an official said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter

