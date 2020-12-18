Rhine water level rises, too shallow in north for full shipping

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have again risen after recent rain but remain too shallow in northern areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said on Friday.

Rain this week has raised water to normal levels in central and southern sections of the river including Duisburg in the north.

But the Rhine is still too shallow for normal sailings between Cologne and Kaub, traders said.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.