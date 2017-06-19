Merkel wants good Brexit deal that works for both sides

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wanted a "good agreement" for both Britain and the European Union in the Brexit negotiations that started on Monday.

"For me, it is above all about the EU27 proceeding together and listening carefully to Britain's wishes and expectations," Merkel told a news conference after meeting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

"And it is also about representing our own interests and progressing towards a good agreement. But it is too early to speculate about the details. I want us to reach a good agreement and this should be in the interests of both sides," she added.