German foreign minister cancels Thursday appearance for health reasons: statement
July 13, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in a month

German foreign minister cancels Thursday appearance for health reasons: statement

1 Min Read

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (R) attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 29, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel canceled a planned appearance alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday because of health reasons, the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

Gabriel had been due to attend a public ceremony celebrating German-Russian youth exchanges alongside Lavrov, with whom he would later have given a news conference. The ministry said State Secretary Markus Ederer would replace Gabriel at the first event, while the news conference would be canceled.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel

