Russia's Putin to maintain gas transit to Europe via Ukraine: spokesman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting last week that Russia would continue pumping gas via Ukraine to the rest of Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Putin met Merkel on Saturday.

The Kremlin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline that aims to supply Russia’s natural gas to Germany is under persistent fire by the U.S. and Ukrainian governments. Washington is pressing Berlin to halt the project.