FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 21, 2018 / 11:45 AM / a few seconds ago

Russia's Putin to maintain gas transit to Europe via Ukraine: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting last week that Russia would continue pumping gas via Ukraine to the rest of Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Putin met Merkel on Saturday.

The Kremlin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline that aims to supply Russia’s natural gas to Germany is under persistent fire by the U.S. and Ukrainian governments. Washington is pressing Berlin to halt the project.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Denis Pinchuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.