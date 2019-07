FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) attend a joint news conference at Petersberg mountain on the sidelines of the so-called Petersburg Dialogue to speak on the conflict in Ukraine and the future of arms control in Koenigswinter near Bonn, Germany, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Europe on Thursday to be clearer in its position on the Iran nuclear deal that the United States quit last year.

Speaking in Germany at talks with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Lavrov also said Russia had growing concerns that the United States was backing away from nuclear arms control treaties.