May 18, 2018 / 9:38 AM / in 2 hours

Putin and Merkel may discuss Nord Stream 2 on Friday - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel could discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi later on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The project was likely to be on their agenda because of a recent statement from Washington, Peskov said.

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that plans to build the pipeline from Russia to Germany raises U.S. intelligence and military concerns since it would allow Moscow to place listening and monitoring technology in the Baltic Sea.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely

