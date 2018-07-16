Germany says pipeline, criticised by Trump, is a commercial project

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany said on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline to import more Russian gas was a commercial project, resisting U.S. President Donald Trump’s characterisation of the venture as “inappropriate”.

FILE PHOTO: German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Nord Stream 2 is first and foremost a commercial project,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding that Germany wanted Ukraine to remain a transit route for gas imports from Russia.

Last week, Trump accused Germany of being a “captive” of Russia due to its energy reliance.