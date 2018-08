MESEBERG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that everything must be done for Syrian refugees to return to their conflict-torn country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin give statements ahead of a meeting at the German government guest house Meseberg Palace in Gransee, Germany August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Speaking ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside Berlin, Putin said that Syria needed assistance to rebuild and to ensure that refugees who had fled the country could safely return to their homes.