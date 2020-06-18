Germany should not rule out Russia sanctions over Berlin murder: Merkel ally

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should consider sanctions against Russia over the murder of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin last summer, a lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel conservative bloc said on Thursday.

“It remains an outrageous incident that, on behalf of the Russian government, a liquidation took place in broad daylight in the middle of Berlin,” Juergen Hardt, foreign policy coordinator of the conservatives’ parliamentary group, told Reuters.

“As long as the Russian top officials are shielding the perpetrators of the Tiergarten murder, the federal government must not shy away from sanctions. It must also win our European partners for such a move,” Hardt added.