Germany reaffirms support for 'sensible' Russian pipeline project

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government continues to regard the much-criticized Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a useful project, given that it expects Germany’s gas demand to increase over coming years, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.
“We get gas from various countries - from Russia, but also from Britain, Norway and the Netherlands, and Germany’s gas needs will grow in coming years, so Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project that the government regards as sensible,” she told a regular news conference.
She reaffirmed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s earlier statement that clarity was needed on how Ukraine’s role as a gas transit country would be sustained once the Russian-backed undersea pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine, is complete.
Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan