Germany reaffirms support for 'sensible' Russian pipeline project

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government continues to regard the much-criticized Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a useful project, given that it expects Germany’s gas demand to increase over coming years, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

“We get gas from various countries - from Russia, but also from Britain, Norway and the Netherlands, and Germany’s gas needs will grow in coming years, so Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project that the government regards as sensible,” she told a regular news conference.

She reaffirmed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s earlier statement that clarity was needed on how Ukraine’s role as a gas transit country would be sustained once the Russian-backed undersea pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine, is complete.