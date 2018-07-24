Merkel meets Russia's head of military staff, Lavrov

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss Syria, the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine, Germany’s deputy government spokeswoman said.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The meeting, agreed last week by Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also attended by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the head of Russia’s military general staff Valery Gerasimov, said the spokeswoman in a statement.

No further details were given.