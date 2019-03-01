German government to extend halt on arms exports to Saudi for two weeks: report

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke - RC1E11AC0790/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will extend the halt on arms exports - due to run until March 9 - to Saudi Arabia by two weeks, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, without citing its sources.

It said Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, had agreed on that.

Germany said last November it would reject future arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It has not formally banned previously approved deals but has urged industry to refrain from such shipments for now.