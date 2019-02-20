Germany: Decisions on arms exports to Saudi will depend on Yemen conflict

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that future decisions on whether to deliver arms to Saudi Arabia will develop on how the conflict develops in Yemen.

“The German government’s position is that we are not delivering any weapons to Saudi Arabia at the moment and we will make future decisions depend on how the Yemen conflict develops and whether what has been agreed in the peace talks in Stockholm is being implemented,” Maas told a news conference.

Germany said last November it would reject future arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It has not formally banned previously approved deals but has urged industry to refrain from such shipments for now.