BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government sees no basis for authorizing further weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday.

Britain has urged Germany to exempt big defense projects from its efforts to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia or face damage to its commercial credibility, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

Germany said last November it would reject future arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It has not formally banned previously approved deals but has urged industry to refrain from such shipments for now.