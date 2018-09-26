FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 26, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Germany says it hopes Saudi ambassador will soon return to Berlin

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government hopes that the Saudi ambassador will return to Berlin soon, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, after a prolonged diplomatic row prompted the kingdom to pull its ambassador from the German capital.

The spokesman said Saudi Arabia was an important partner in the region that Germany wanted to cooperate with. He added that the Saudi foreign minister had invited German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Riyadh.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.