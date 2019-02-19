Hunt: German halt in Saudi arms sales to hit British defense industry -report

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister has written to Germany’s foreign minister expressing concern about the effect of Germany’s halt in exports to Saudi Arabia on both the British and European defense industry, a magazine reported on Tuesday.

“I am very concerned about the impact of the German government’s decision on the British and European defense industry and the consequences for Europe’s ability to fulfil its NATO commitments,” Jeremy Hunt wrote in a letter, Der Spiegel reported.

Hunt said British defense firms would not be able to fulfil several contracts with Saudi Arabia such as the Eurofighter model called Typhoon or the Tornado fighter jet, both of which are made with parts affected by the stop in deliveries to Saudi.