Vegetarian's Wurst nightmare? Germany's sausage hotel

Pens are placed on a slaughtering block at the guest book room of a so called "Bratwurst hotel" in Rittersbach near Nuremberg, Germany, January 24, 2019. The rooms in the hotel of master butcher Claus Boebel are suited with salami-styled wallpaper, Wiener pillows and soap with the shape of Landjaeger sausages. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

RITTERSBACH, Germany (Reuters) - What happens when a German butcher opens a hotel?

A vegetarian’s Wurst nightmare.

There are pictures of sausages on the wallpaper, sausage-shaped pillows on the beds and bratwurst hanging from the ceiling. The room numbers are printed on butcher’s knives and even the soap looks like sausage.

The “Wurstaurant” downstairs serves a full range of sausage-related dishes, including sausage ice cream.

“This is the absolute bratwurst heaven and I love that,” said Claus Boebel, the butcher who opened the hotel in Bavaria. “I wanted to get a bit of holiday feeling in my house and ... make the bratwurst attractive for the whole world.”

The hotel is called BB&BB. Its website explains this stands for Boebel Bratwurst Bed and Breakfast.

The seven rooms all include breakfast, with a healthy helping of sausage, of course.

“What is special about the rooms is their comprehensive design,” he says, listing the assorted sausage-themed features of the decor.

Before leaving for home, guests can stock up on meats at Boebel’s large shop, or take a cooking course. The hotel’s website, www.umdiewurst.de, offers a huge selection of goods available to those craving sausages and cold cuts from afar.