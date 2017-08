German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at an event of his CDU party's economic council (Wirtschaftsrat) in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday said the development of monetary policy is problematic for finance ministers and economies in the medium term.

Schaeuble, speaking at an event in Berlin, said Germany's global competitiveness must factor into tax policy decisions after a national election on Sept. 24.