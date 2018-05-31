FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Italian election won't be referendum on euro: Germany's Scholz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a Reuters interview published on Thursday that he does not expect the next election in Italy to become a referendum on its euro zone membership.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz poses for a portrait before a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Anti-European remarks by leading Italian politicians and almost three months of political turmoil in the euro zone’s third-largest economy have spooked financial markets.

Asked if he was concerned that a fresh election in Italy could turn into a referendum about its euro zone membership, Scholz said: “No, I’m not worried that this will happen.”

Scholz said Italy was a founding member of the EU and a majority of Italians were pro-European. He added the euro zone should accelerate its efforts to strengthen the single currency bloc despite the political situation in Italy.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Gernot Heller; Editing by Madeline Chambers

