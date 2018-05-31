FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

No signs of de-escalation in trade dispute with U.S.: Germany's Scholz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are no signs of a de-escalation in the trade dispute between Europe and the United States, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a Reuters interview published on Thursday, adding the EU’s response to any U.S. tariffs must be strong.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz poses for a portrait before a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted the European Union a temporary exemption from hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports which will expire on Friday.

Asked if there were signs of a de-escalation in the dispute, Scholz told Reuters: “No, there are no such signs.”

EU member states have become more willing to underline their unity and sovereignty by acting in a determined way, Scholz said, adding: “Our response should be clear, strong and smart.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Gernot Heller; Editing by Madeline Chambers

